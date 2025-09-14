Chhannulal Mishra admitted to BHU hospital for heart issue

Mirzapur (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Singer Chhannulal Mishra, who was being treated for lack of haemoglobin and bed sores, shifted to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital in Varanasi after he suffered a heart-related issue, people aware of his health said.

Dr Rajesh Bind, the personal assistant to the principal of Maa Vindhyavasini Medical College (Mirzapur), late Saturday night, said that while there is no major problem, yet as a precautionary measure, he has been shifted to BHU hospital.

There is nothing to worry about, he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Padma Vibhushan Chhannulal Mishra (89), an expert in Indian classical music, was admitted to Ramkrishna Mission Hospital in Mirzapur for treatment.

Mishra, a famous Hindustani classical and semi-classical vocalist, needed treatment due to lack of haemoglobin and bed sores.

A team of specialist doctors led by Dr Sanjeev Kumar, principal of Maa Vindhyavasini Medical College, was taking care of Mishra's health.

Mishra's daughter Namrata Mishra told PTI that her father was suffering from bed sores and that his health suddenly deteriorated a few days ago.

When Mishra's blood and urine were tested, haemoglobin was found to be low. After this, he was admitted to the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital located near his residence.

Now, he is undergoing treatment at the BHU hospital. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY