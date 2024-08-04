Chhari Mubarak taken to Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 4 (PTI) The Chhari Mubarak, the holy mace of Swami Amarnathji, was taken to historic Shankaracharya temple here for prayers on the occasion of 'Haryali Amavasya' on Sunday.

"In connection with Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra-2024, Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji led by Mahant Deependra Giri ji was taken to historic Shankaracharya temple, Srinagar, located at the Gopadri Hills today for prayers on the occasion of 'Haryali-Amavasya' (Shravan Amavasya) as per the age-old customs," a statement issued by the Dashnami Akhara, the permanent abode of the Chhari Mubarak, said.

Amidst the sound of conch shell and recitation of Vedic hymns, sadhus accompanied the holy mace and participated in the prayers that lasted for more than two hours.

"Collective prayers were also offered for peace and prosperity of Jammu & Kashmir," it said.

The Shankaracharya temple is located atop the Zabarwan hill range near the Dalgate area and overlooks the city. Some historians are of the opinion that the temple at the top was originally built by King Sandiman (2629-2564 BC).

This temple was earlier known as Jyeshteshwara or Jyoteshwara temple. It came to be known as Shankaracharya temple after Adi Shankracharya visited it.

The Chhari Mubarak shall be taken to the 'Sharika-Bhawani' temple, Hari Parvat, in the Old Srinagar to pay obeisance to the goddess on Monday.