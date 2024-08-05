Chhari Mubarak taken to Sharika Bhawani temple in Srinagar for annual prayers

Srinagar, Aug 5 (PTI) Chhari Mubarak, the holy mace of Swami Amarnathji, was taken to historic Sharika Bhawani temple atop the Hari Parvat Fort here for prayers on the occasion of 'Shravan Shukla Paksha Pratipada' on Monday.

Sizable number of sadhus and devotees participated in the prayers that lasted for about two hours, Dashnami Akhara, the permanent abode of the Holy Mace, said in a statement.

"In connection with the annual Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra-2024, Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji, led by Mahant Deependra Giri ji, was taken to ancient 'Sharika Bhawani' Temple, Hari Parvat, Srinagar today to pay obeisance to the goddess on the occasion of 'Shravan Shukla Paksha Pratipada', as per the age-old traditions," it said.

"The goddess, 'Sharika-Bhawani', popularly known as 'Tripursundari' and 'Chakareshwari Devi' amongst the mystics, is believed to be 'Isht Devi' (presiding deity) of the Srinagar city who manifested herself in a figure of 'Shila' (holy rock) at Hari Parvat," the statement read.

It said the Chhari-Sthapana ceremony will be performed on Wednesday at Shri Amareshwar Temple Akhara building here and traditional 'Chhari-Pujan' shall be performed on the occasion of 'Nag-Panchami' that falls on Friday.

The Chhari Mubarak is scheduled to leave on August 14 for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath situated at an altitude of 13,500 feet in south Kashmir from Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar for the main course of pilgrimage.

"The traditional pujan and rituals shall be performed on the auspicious occasion of 'Shravan-Purnima' on 19th of August, this year," it added. PTI MIJ KSS KSS