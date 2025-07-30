'Chhari Pujan' performed on Lord Shiva's holy mace on Nag Panchami

Srinagar, Jul 29 (PTI) The 'Chhari-Pujan' of Lord Shiva's holy mace was performed on Tuesday at the Amareshwar temple in the Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara here on the occasion of Nag Panchami, officials said.

Amid chants of Vedic hymns, Mahant Deependra Giri, the mace's custodian, led a group of sadhus in performing the puja, they said.

Giri now will carry the mace to the Amarnath cave shrine for a puja and darshan on the morning of Shravan Purnima on August 9, the officials added.

The yatra will have night halts in Pahalgam, Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni before reaching the holy cave. More than 3.93 lakh pilgrims have performed the Amarnath Yatra since the pilgrimage began on July 3.