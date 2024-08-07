Chhari-Sthapana ceremony for Chhari Mubarak performed in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug (PTI) The Chhari-Sthapana ceremony for the Chhari Mubarak -- the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva -- was performed on Wednesday amidst Vedic chants at a temple here.

In connection with the annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnathji, the 'Chhari-Sthapana' ceremony was performed with the chanting of Vedic hymns at Shri Amareshwar Temple located at Dashnami Akhara Trust Building, Budshah Chowk, here by a group of sadhus led by Mahant Deependra Giri.

The Puja lasted for about two hours, Giri, the custodian of the mace, said.

Chhari-Mubarak, one depicting Lord Shiva and another Goddess Parvati, shall be kept in the temple at Akhara Building here for 'darshan' till it leaves for pilgrimage on August 14.

Pilgrims and the public in general can have a 'darshan' of the holy mace kept in the temple located at Dashnami Akhara here from 10:15 am to 12:15 pm.

Traditional 'Chhari-Pujan' would be performed on Friday August 9 on the occasion of 'Nag Panchami' (Shravan Shukla Paksha Panchami) at Dashnami Akhara here.

The 'pujan' will be streamed live and devotees can participate in the 'pujan' virtually as well.

'The True Trust', founded by Mahant Deependra Giri in 2004, has made all the necessary arrangements for food, tented accommodation and transportation during the annual pilgrimage. PTI SSB MNK MNK