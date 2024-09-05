Chhatarpur violence due to police's fault, says SP leader; slams BJP govt in MP

Bhopal, Sep 5 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Thursday slammed the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for the violence in Chhatarpur last month and claimed it was a result of police not listening to the grievances of the Muslim community.

A party leader also said SP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will visit the area shortly to lend support to the community.

Violence had broken out in Chhatarpur on August 21 during a protest by the community against objectionable remarks made some days earlier by spiritual leader Ramgiri Maharaj against Islam during an event in Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district.

After registering a case against more than 150 persons for the violence, authorities demolished house of two of them, including main accused Shahzad Ali, under Kotwali police station limits on August 22.

A six-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party visited Chhatarpur recently, its national spokesperson Yash Bhartiya told reporters.

"After talking to several persons, we are of the strong view that violence erupted as the police did not register a case against Ramgiri Maharaj as demanded by members of the Muslim community. The violence was not pre-meditated as claimed by MP's BJP government," he said.

"The minority community is being demonised in MP. Violence took place due to the police's failure and adamant stand to not register a case. The police also misbehaved with the delegation of the Muslim community," Bhartiya claimed.

Accusing the Mohan Yadav government of dividing the state for electoral gains, he said the houses of two accused were demolished unlawfully.

"I apprised our leader Akhilesh Yadav about the situation in Chhatarpur. Yadavji said he will visit the area shortly and ensure innocent people are not targeted and persecuted," he told PTI later.

Muslims are living in fear in Chhatarpur since August 21, he alleged. PTI LAL BNM