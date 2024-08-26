Chhatarpur violence: Reward of Rs 10k announced, externment process begins against 6

Chhatarpur, Aug 26 (PTI) A reward of Rs 10,000 each has been announced and externment process has begun against six persons accused of indulging in violence during a protest in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

Violence erupted during a protest here on August 21 to condemn the allegedly objectionable remarks against Islam by Nashik-based spiritual leader Ramgiri Maharaj. Stones were pelted at Kotwali police station, injuring several policemen, and vehicles were damaged.

A police press release issued on Monday said Superintendent of Police Agam Jain has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each on all wanted accused in this case and districts adjoining Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have been informed about them.

"So far, 36 accused have been arrested. The process of externing six accused, who are having past criminal records, from the district has been initiated," the release said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikram Singh said electronic and physical evidence has been collected against the accused.

"Two swords were seized from one of the arrested accused Nazim Choudhary, while electronic evidence was found with accused Mohammed Irfan Chisht," he said.

The house of the one of the accused, Shahzad Ali, was bulldozed on August 22, a day after the protest, with authorities claiming it was built without requisite permission.