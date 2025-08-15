Chhath Ghat, Yamuna cruise service: CM announces plans to make Delhi tourism hub

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Developing a 12-km-long 'Chhath Ghat', Yamuna cruise service and a tourism circuit are some of the major plans of the Rekha Gupta government to boost tourism in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced the construction of the Chhath Ghat along the Yamuna, which will be one of the largest riverfront spaces in the country and is expected to welcome lakhs of devotees during Chhath Puja and other major events.

To further revitalise the riverfront, regular Yamuna Aarti will also be organised, she said.

The Delhi CM made these announcements while speaking at an Independence Day celebration, according to an official statement.

The government will soon launch a comprehensive tourism circuit linking Delhi’s most significant heritage landmarks, enabling visitors to experience the city’s cultural journey through a seamless and well-curated route.

This initiative will integrate historic forts, monuments, museums and cultural centres into a tourism experience that would reflect Delhi’s past and the present.

Plans are also underway to introduce a state-of-the-art Yamuna cruise service, offering tourists a scenic journey through the city’s cultural and spiritual heart, she said. She said that the capital will not only preserve its historic grandeur but also embrace modern infrastructure to attract both domestic and international visitors.

“These tourism projects will not only strengthen our economy but also give every visitor a deeper, more soulful connection to our capital," she said.

Gupta also spoke about her vision to make Delhi a global hub for tourism, education and healthcare and emphasised that both the government’s efforts and citizens' involvement were needed to transform Delhi.

"...this change will only be possible with your support. I have two appeals to every Delhiite: First, plant a tree in the name of your living or late mother. Second, let us give Delhi freedom from garbage. Until 15 August 2026, let us pledge not to litter on roads or in public places, and work together for a clean, beautiful city," she said.

At the event, she also accused the previous government of depriving Delhi residents of the benefits of the Ayushman scheme. She said her government implemented it on the very first day after taking the oath.

To strengthen the healthcare infrastructure, a target of 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs has been set, out of which 166 have already been completed, the CM said.

Additionally, in August, five major hospital expansion projects will be inaugurated, adding 1,300 new beds, new OPDs and state-of-the-art medical equipment, Gupta highlighted. To address the shortage of medical machines in hospitals, 150 dialysis machines, 20 CT scan machines, and 12 MRI machines have been installed. New medical superintendents have been appointed in 28 hospitals, and 1,500 nurses have been given permanent appointments.

Further, she said that Delhi’s hospitals have been connected to the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), enabling patients to book appointments online and access facilities like digital health records and a unique health ID. PTI SLB AMJ AMJ AMJ