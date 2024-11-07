Chhath Puja celebrated on Ganga ghats in Haridwar

Haridwar: The banks of the Ganga here bustled with devotees on Thursday evening as they gathered in large numbers on various ghats including Har ki Pairi to make an offering to the setting sun on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Standing waist-deep in the holy river facing west, fasting men and women made an offering of fruits, vegetables and delicacies to the Sun God and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of their loved ones.

The river banks were aglow with lights and festivities.

A fast of 36 hours is observed by the Chhath 'vratis' during the festival which will come to an end on Friday morning with an offering made to the rising sun.

Traditionally, Chhath Puja is celebrated with great fervour in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh but now it is being celebrated in different parts of the country wherever there is a substantial population of people from Bihar and east UP.

Apart from Har ki Pairi in Haridwar, a huge crowd reached Maharaja Agrasen ghat and Rajghat in Kankhal for Chhath Puja.

Ruplal Yadav, president of Purvanchal Utthan Seva Samiti, said Chhath Puja is the most special festival of Purvanchal residents. The committee has organized Chhath Puja Mahotsav at Ganga ghat in Bahadarabad in the Haridwar district.