Chhath Puja symbol of social unity, spiritual upliftment in India: UP CM

Lucknow, Oct 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that Chhath Puja is a "symbol of ancient heritage of India", and not merely a gathering.

Addressing a programme organised on the occasion of Chhath Puja at Chhath Ghat in Laxman Mela Maidan in Lucknow, he greeted the audience in the Bhojpuri dialect.

"This festival is not a gathering, it is a symbol of our social unity, spiritual upliftment and ancient heritage of India," Adityanath said.

The chief minister added that examples of events like these are difficult to find in the world.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Mayor of Lucknow Sushma Kharkwal were also present on the occasion.