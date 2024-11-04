Chhath rush: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP raises concern about crowd management at CR's LTT terminus

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Amid passenger rush at Mumbai stations ahead of Chhath, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday raised concerns about inadequate crowd management in Central Railway's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

In a letter written to CR's Mumbai divisional railway manager, she said urgent attention, intervention and action was needed to prevent overcrowding and potential safety risks to the passengers.

Chaturvedi said she had received numerous complaints from passengers heading to Bihar on various holiday trains for Chhath.

"Specifically, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla Mumbai is seeing absolutely no crowd management or preparedness to handle the surge of passengers, leading to chaos and ill treatment of travellers. This seasonal increase in passenger numbers is not a new phenomenon. The railway's unpreparedness should not lead to Bandra-like incident during the peak season," she said.' Western Railway's Bandra Terminus witnessed a stampede on October 27 when passenger rushed to board the Gorakhpur-bound Antyodaya Express. Ten passengers were injured in the incident. PTI KK BNM