Chhath songs fame folk singer Sharda Sinha passes away as festival begins

New Delhi: Popular folk singer Sharda Sinha passed away on Tuesday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Advertisment

Sinha, a Padma Bhushan recipient synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages, was on ventilator support following a health complication due to multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

The 72-year-old singer was admitted to the intensive care unit of Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), the cancer institute of AIIMS, last month.

Sinha's son Anshuman Singh said his mother is "fighting for her life".

Advertisment

"Her condition is critical. Doctors are concerned as my mother continues to be on ventilator. There are fake news reports of her death circulating on social media.

"Doctors are trying their best. We pray that she comes out of this. This is a difficult time, please pray for us," Singh said in a live video shared on Sinha's official YouTube channel on Tuesday.

In its post on X, AIIMS said: "Noted folk singer, Smt. Sharda Sinha is admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi for treatment. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is continuously monitoring her condition and is in direct contact with the treating doctors. He has conveyed his prayers for her good health and speedy recovery through the treating team." Later in the day, Union minister Giriraj Singh visited the ailing artist at AIIMS.

Advertisment

"Reached AIIMS Delhi to get information about Sharda Sinha ji's health and met her family members and doctors. I pray to Mahadev for her speedy recovery," Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Begusarai, said in a post on X.

On Monday evening, Food Processing Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Hajipur, Chirag Paswan also visited the hospital.

Known as Bihar Kokila, Supaul-born Sinha is famous in her native state and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh courtesy her folk songs sung on occasions like Chhath Puja and weddings.

Advertisment

Some of her popular tracks are "Chhathi Maiya Aayi Na Duaariya", "Kartik Maas Ijoriya", "Dwar Chekai", "Patna Se", and "Koyal Bin".

Sinha's credits include Bollywood songs such as "Taar Bijli" from "Gangs of Wasseypur- II", "Babul" from "Hum Aapke Hain Koun" and "Kahe Toh Se Sajna" from "Maine Pyar Kiya".

The singer has been battling multiple myeloma since 2017.