Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar administration to review water situation, decide on fodder camps

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 10 (PTI) In view of the water scarcity in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the district administration will hold a meeting on Thursday in which a decision will be taken about setting up fodder camps for cattle after assessing the situation, a BJP leader said.

Talking to PTI, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Prashant Bamb, who represents the Gangapur assembly constituency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said the fodder camps may start operating in the next 15 days once the decision is taken.

He said he has already appealed to the farmers in his constituency to register the number of cattle with the administration.

Several parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district along with other districts of the Marathwada region are reeling under water shortage. Hundreds of villages are being supplied water through tankers, officials said.

When contacted, Bamb said, "A meeting to take a review of the water scarcity situation will be held on Thursday by the district collector, where the decision on setting up fodder camps for the cattle will be taken. But we have already appealed to the farmers to convey the information of their cattle at five locations." "The cattle fodder camp may become operational in the next 15 days once a decision to that effect is taken," he said. PTI AW NP