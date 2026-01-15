Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic polls: Name of former MP late Moreshwar Save appears in voters list

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) The name of former MP late Moreshwar Save appeared in the voters list during the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation polls underway on Thursday.

His name appears in list number 270, serial number 1305 in Khadkeshwar voting centre. Moreshwar Save passed away on July 16, 2015.

Moreshwar Save, a former Shiv Sena leader who was Lok Sabha MP from 1989 to 1991 and then from 1991 to 1996, is the father of the current Maharashtra Other Backward Class Minister and BJP leader Atul Save.

Minister Save could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts. PTI AW BNM