Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar factory fire: CM announces Rs 5L compensation for kin of deceased

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced Rs 5 lakh each as compensation to the kin of the six persons who died in a fire in a factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the early hours of Sunday.

The blaze broke out in Sunshine Enterprises unit in Waluj industrial area there at 1am at a time when thirteen workers were asleep inside, said officials.

While seven managed to escape the fire by breaking the tin roof of the unit, where hand gloves are manufactured, six perished, they said.

A statement from the CMO said Shinde issued directives to authorities to disburse Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and also bear the medical expenses of those injured.

He expressed grief at the loss of lives, the statement added.

The blaze was put out at 3:30am, officials said.