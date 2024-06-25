Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar gets new divisional commissioner, police chief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday appointed senior bureaucrat Dilip Gawde as the new divisional commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while IPS officer Pravin Pawar will be the next police chief of the city.

Pawar, a 2004-batch IPS officer, is currently serving as Joint Commissioner of Police in Pune.

IAS officer Gawde will replace Madhukar Ardad as the divisional commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the largest city in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra, according to an order here.

Earlier, after retirement of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's police commissioner Manoj Lohiya, Inspector General (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sandip Patil was appointed as the acting police chief.

Now, IPS officer Pawar will be the new police commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. PTI AW RSY