Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar govt medical college nurses go on one-day strike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Nurses of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar went on a one-day strike on Thursday to press for various demands, including filling up of vacant posts.

Indumati Thorat, president of the Maharashtra Government Nurses Association, told reporters that they had informed the state authorities 15 days back about the plan to go on the strike.

She said they expected a discussion with the government to resolve the issues.

"But now we have understood that the government is reluctant to take note of the nurses' demands pending for the past 18 years," Thorat claimed.

Besides filling up of vacant posts, the nurses have demanded that they be promoted on the basis of seniority.

Thorat claimed that around 800 nurses here were on strike. PTI AW GK