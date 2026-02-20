Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar mayor to form sub-committee for improvement of civic-run museum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Newly-elected Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar mayor Sameer Rajurkar on Friday said a sub-committee will be formed to give suggestions to improve the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum.

The museum built in 1999 and the only one in the state that is run by a municipal corporation is facing multiple problems, including furniture and seepages.

Rajurkar, who chaired a meeting on the museum on Thursday, told PTI that a a new section dedicated to the Navy of Shivaji Maharaj will also be created. A proposal for this will soon be finalised, he added.

"Nearly 1.25 lakh visitors come to see the museum here. We will form a sub-committee of those who know the problems here and also can suggest solutions," Rajurkar said. PTI AW BNM