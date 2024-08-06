Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to remain ''no-drone'' zone till October 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 6 (PTI) Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city will remain a "no drone zone" till October 31, an official said on Tuesday.

As per an order issued by police commissioner Pravin Pawar, drones, micro light aircraft, paragliders, hand gliders and hot air balloons are banned starting Tuesday.

The order will be effective till October 31, it stated.

The drone surveillance by the police department and those with written permission from the police are exempted.

Appropriate action will be taken in case of violations, the order stated. PTI AW MVG ARU