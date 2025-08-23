Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar water supply project 82 pc complete; partial commissioning by Oct 2025

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) The ambitious water supply project being implemented in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city under the Centre's AMRUT 2.0 scheme, has achieved 82 per cent physical progress and is slated for partial commissioning by October 31.

The Rs 2,740.75 crore scheme approved by the Centre on February 9, 2023, aims to meet the projected demand of 604.86 MLD for the city's estimated population of 33.17 lakh by 2052, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Work on several key components is nearing completion - jackwell and pumping stations (68 per cent), approach bund (85 pc), raw water pipeline of 2,500 mm diameter (94 pc), water treatment plant of 392 MLD capacity (82 pc), master balancing reservoir (95 pc), rising and gravity mains (92 to 97 pc), elevated storage reservoirs (55 pc) and 1,911 km-long distribution network (62 pc).

So far, Rs 1,891.42 crore have been spent on the project. Delays were caused due to statutory clearances, including environmental and forest permissions received only in September 2022, as well as land acquisition and departmental approvals, it said.

At present, the city is being supplied 145 MLD from the existing schemes. With the commissioning of a new 26 MLD water treatment plant, the supply will increase to 171 MLD, providing relief to citizens.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been closely monitoring the progress and, at a review meeting in Mumbai on May 28, directed that the scheme be made operational in part by October this year, the statement said.

The remaining work is expected to be completed by December 2026, enabling the project to run at full capacity.

The Bombay High Court and its appointed committee are also monitoring the project fortnightly to ensure timely completion, it said.

Talking to reporters after the commissioning of the 26 MLD water treatment plant, Fadnavis said it will provide relief to citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar which is emerging as a new industrial magnet, and completion of this scheme will enable sustainable water supply to the city.

The CM added that 200MLD capacity work will be completed by December this year and 400 MLD by March next year.