Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zoo helping tigers beat the heat with showers, air coolers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 16 (PTI) The tigers at the Siddharth zoo in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are being given multiple showers, and air coolers are being used to help them cope with the rising temperatures, an official said on Wednesday.

The zoo has a dozen big cats, which are warm-blooded animals.

Dr Neeti Singh, a veterinarian at Siddharth zoo, said that the tigers are being given showers twice a day. The water supplied to the tank for the tigers to sit or drink is changed almost every hour so that it doesn’t get hot, said Singh.

The zoo has installed air coolers to help the tigers beat the heat, she said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature recorded in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday stood at 41.4 degrees Celsius.

The more water the tigers consume, the better hydrated they will be, and their electrolyte balance will be maintained, said the vet.

“Food is being served to the tigers in the morning itself because they are not much interested in eating in the afternoon. Tigers are often less active these days (summer),” Neeti Singh.

Water showers have been also installed for other animals in the zoo, she added. PTI AW NR