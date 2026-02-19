Chhatrapati Shivaji birth anniversary: 'Maratha and Contemporary Arms Mobile Museum' launched

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday launched 'Maratha and Contemporary Arms Mobile Museum' to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with the exhibition set to travel across all districts of the state.

The museum features an elaborate display of Maratha and contemporary arms, including swords, spears, bows and arrows, and the traditional 'dand patta', along with detailed information about each weapon.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the exhibition, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said the objective of the mobile museum was to take the valour, military traditions and traditional weaponry of the Maratha era to the younger generation.

The travelling exhibition would showcase the historical legacy in different parts of Maharashtra, he said.

The inauguration of the mobile exhibition, held at P L Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy here, was attended by historians, researchers, cultural enthusiasts and citizens in large numbers.

"The initiative will instil pride and awareness about history among the youth. The Maharashtra government is committed to preserving history and drawing inspiration from the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj," Shelar said in his address.