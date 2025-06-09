Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bharat Gaurav tourist train embarks on maiden journey

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) The first Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bharat Gaurav tourist train embarked on its maiden journey from Mumbai on Monday during which it will cover various places associated with the Maratha king's life and legacy.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the train with 710 tourists on board at platform no 18 of CSMT.

Maharashtra's Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar and other dignitaries were present.

IRCTC in collaboration with the Maharashtra government and Indian Railways launched a specially curated "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj circuit train tour to showcase the glorious history and the grand heritage of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

An IRCTC officer said all the 710 seats in the train were booked, including 480 in the economy (sleeper), 190 in comfort (3rd AC), and 40 in superior (2 AC) categories.

"During the five-day journey, the train will cover key historical sites linked to the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and nearby tourist attractions, including forts of Raigad, Shivneri, Pratapgarh, and Panhala.

"Other places include the Lal Mahal, Kasba Ganpati, and Shivsrushti- all showcasing important aspects of the legendary ruler's life and legacy," he said.

The tour package includes various destinations including Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur, with guided sightseeing, hotel accommodations, vegetarian meals, and insurance.

The itinerary has been designed to provide a rich, educational, and comfortable experience for history enthusiasts and tourists alike. PTI KK NSK