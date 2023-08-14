Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue found desecrated near Mapusa town in Goa

Panaji, Aug 14 (PTI) A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj installed at Karaswada village near Mapusa town in North Goa has been found desecrated, police said on Monday.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi visited the village and assured investigation into the incident, which took place on Sunday night.

Dalvi said the culprits would be identified soon and arrested.

Tension prevailed in the village on Monday morning after the sculpture was found damaged.

Talking to reporters, Carlos Ferreira, the MLA from Aldona in North Goa, said the act was condemnable and added followers of the 17th century Maratha king have decided to install a new statue at the same place as soon as possible.

Prashant Walke of the Swarajya Gomantak Sanghatna, a local outfit, said 'shiv premis' (followers of Shivaji Maharaj) have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

“This is an insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The culprits should be identified immediately, arrested and given strict punishment,” Walke said. PTI RPS RSY