Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue unveiled in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Kupwara district here.

The equestrian statue of the Maratha warrior king has been installed at the Army’s 41 Rashtriya Rifles Maratha Light Infantry Regiment in the north Kashmir district which shares its border with Pakistan. Special prayers were held by a priest on the occasion.

The Maharashtra chief minister said the statue will always inspire the brave security forces.

Shinde also remembered the sacrifices of the jawans safeguarding the country's borders, including Colonel Santosh Mahadik -- the Commanding Officer of the 41 Rashtriya Rifles -- who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Haji Naka forest area near the Line of Control (LoC) in November 2015.

His wife Swati Mahadik also joined the Army.

"He (Col Mahadik) was from Sattara district. I am also from Sattara district, and we cannot forget his sacrifice. His wife has also dedicated her life to the country. We celebrate festivals freely when they guard our borders while facing several challenges," Shinde said.

The chief minister said the relationship between Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir was very old and needs to be strengthened.

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor said it was a historic initiative and congratulated 'Amhi Punekar' and 41RR of the Indian Army while asserting that "great Shivaji's" statue will be a source of inspiration for people and the army.

"The great warrior and founder of Swarajya, Shivaji was also fountainhead of high standard of morality, right conduct and respect of all religion and sects. He was a born leader, who scripted a new history of India through his mesmerising victory against the enemy," Sinha said on X.

"By unleashing his military genius and moral force, Shivaji mobilised millions of Indians and achieved sovereignty for Maratha empire. His universal and eternal values continue to be relevant today and guiding us on the path of social equality and peaceful co-existence," the Lt Governor said.