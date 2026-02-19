Chhatrapati Shivaji's legacy inspires determination, valour: Rajasthan governor

Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade on Thursday praised Chhatrapati Shivaji as one of the world's most "indomitable warriors" who challenged the Mughal Empire through relentless struggle.

Speaking at a programme in Rajasthan University on Shivaji's birth anniversary, Bagade called on the youth to take inspiration from the Maratha ruler's life and work with commitment toward the motherland.

The governor said the history of Indian warriors has often been overlooked.

"In our history, the Indian perspective has always been secondary. As a result, many of our great warriors and heroes have not been portrayed accurately," he said.

"Shivaji Maharaj's legacy inspires us to learn from his determination and valour," he added.

Bagade also urged the youth of Rajasthan to take pride in the state's own warrior legacy. He specifically highlighted the bravery of soldiers from the Shekhawati region, noting that hundreds of young men from the are serve in Indian armed forces.

Earlier, Professor Anand Rao Bhale, Vice Chancellor of Central University of Rajasthan, delivered a keynote address on Shivaji's life and military strategies.

Rajasthan University Vice Chancellor Professor Alpana Koteja and other dignitaries were also present at the event. PTI SDA AKY