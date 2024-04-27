Chhattigarh BJP MLA's threat on religious conversion goes viral; Cong's Pilot seeks EC action

Durg, Apr 27 (PTI) An MLA from the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh stoked a controversy after a purported video that went viral on Saturday showed him talking about "slitting throats" of those who indulge in religious conversion.

The opposition Congress said the Election Commission should take action on the statement of Rikesh Sen that was reportedly made during a Ram Navami event at Patel Chowk on April 17. He is MLA from Vaishali Nagar in Durg district.

"Hindu Navvarsh (Hindu New Year) should not be celebrated only for a day. When you go out in the morning, you should have 'tilak' on your forehead and Hanuman Chalisa should be recited daily. Even if you have to sacrifice your life to protect Sanatan and Hindutva, do so but never let yourself get converted. If anyone tries for religious conversion, then slit their throats," he reportedly said.

Asked about the statement, Sen's media in-charge Santosh Mishra said the MLA was out of station but asserted the former stood by his comments.

Hitting out, the Congress' Chhattisgarh in charge Sachin Pilot said such statements about religion, caste and community will not help in creating a healthy democracy.

"The Election Commission should take action," Pilot told reporters at Raipur airport. PTI COR TKP BNM