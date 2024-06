Raipur, Jun 29 (PTI) Ten children in conflict with law (CCL) ran away from a government-run observation home in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 5am, Mana police station SHO Bhavesh Gautam said.

"These boys, who hail from Raipur, broke open the iron grill of their room at the juvenile home and fled. They are accused of crimes like murder, theft, rape, possessing firearms etc. Efforts are on to nab them," he added. PTI COR BNM