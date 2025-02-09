Chhattisgarh: 11 women among 31 Naxalites killed; rebel toll at 81 this year; 2 cops martyred

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 9 (PTI) In one of the deadliest blows to Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, security forces on Sunday gunned down 31 rebels, including 11 women, in a fierce encounter in the state’s Bijapur district, police said.

Two security personnel were also killed and as many injured in the face-off, they said.

More than 650 security personnel entered the Indravati National Park area from different sides and eliminated 31 Naxalites in their den, Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said.

With this success, 81 Naxalites have been neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year, compared to 219 in 2024.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai said the end of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and the country is certain. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the state will get rid of Naxalism by March 2026, he asserted.

The latest gunbattle took place on a forested hill along the border of Madded and Farsegarh police station areas when personnel from different security forces during an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P said.

Acting on inputs about the presence of Maoists belonging to their national park area committee, personnel from state police units District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and Bastar Fighters had launched the operation on February 7, he said.

At around 8 am on Sunday, an intense exchange of fire broke out on the hill, a part of the Indravati National Park. The intermittent gunfight lasted till around 4 pm, he said.

“So far, bodies of 31 Naxalites, including 11 women, clad in ‘uniform’ have been recovered from the encounter site. Besides, a huge cache of weapons, including AK-47, INSAS, SLR and .303 rifles and Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGL), and explosives have also been seized from the scene,” the official said.

DRG Head Constable Naresh Dhruv and Constable Vasit Ravte from the STF were killed in the gunfight and their mortal remains have been brought to Bijapur district headquarters, he said.

While Dhruv was a resident of Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, Ravte hailed from the Baldo district in the state.

Constables Jaggu Kalmu (DRG) and Gulab Mandavi (STF) suffered injuries during the encounter. They were airlifted to Raipur and admitted at a hospital there, Sundarraj said, adding that their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Reinforcement of DRG, STF, Bastar Fighter and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been rushed to the spot and a search operation is underway in the area, he added.

Maintaining the success achieved in the anti-Naxal offensive last year, bodies of 65 Naxalites have been recovered in the first 40 days of this year following separate encounters in the densely forested Bastar region comprising seven districts including Bijapur, he said.

As per the intention of the government and people’s wishes, different units of state police and paramilitary forces deployed in Bastar have been dedicatedly working towards establishing peace, security and development with strong morale and clear goals, said the official.

“The sacrifice of the martyred soldiers will be an inspiration to fulfil our resolve,” he added.

CM Sai said that under the leadership of PM Modi and Union minister Amit Shah, the state will get rid of Naxalism by March 2026.

“So far, 31 Naxalites have been killed in an encounter in the national park area of Bijapur. The security forces are entering the den of Naxalites and eliminating them. This success achieved by the soldiers is commendable, I salute their bravery,” he said.

Until recently, several parts of Bijapur, bordering Maharashtra and Telangana, were considered Maoist fortresses.

“The sad news about the martyrdom of two soldiers and injury to two others in the encounter has also been received. The sacrifice of our soldiers will not go in vain. I pray to God for the departed souls to rest in peace and provide strength to the bereaved families, and for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans,” Sai said.

Under the double-engine government (BJP rule at Centre and state), 282 Naxalites have been killed, 1,033 arrested and 925 have surrendered in the state in the last 13 months, the CM said.

Hailing the security forces, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said the national park area in Bijapur was considered a safe haven for Naxalites, where more than 650 security personnel entered from different sides and eliminated 31 Naxalites in their strongholds.

“Our two jawans were martyred in the operation. I pay homage to them and pray to God to give strength to their families. The Vishnu Deo Sai government will always stand by their families. Two injured jawans have been airlifted (to Raipur),” he said.

Asked about the deadline of March 2026 to end Naxalism, Sharma said, “Under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Sai, the target will be achieved.” “The IEDs (improvised explosive devices) laid (by Naxalites) on the path of development of Bastar will be cleared and we are working with full commitment to ensure that basic amenities like schools, hospitals, water, road, anganwadis (government-run women and child care centres) and mobile towers reach the entire region," he said.

On October 4 last year, 38 Naxalites were killed following an encounter in the Abhujmaad area along the Narayanpur-Dantewada inter-district border in the Bastar region. PTI COR TKP GK NR