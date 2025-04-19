Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxal dumps, including bunker-style room, uncovered in Bijapur

Bijapur, Apr 19 (PTI) Twelve Naxal dumps, including a room that resembled a bunker with a concrete slab, were uncovered and destroyed by police on a hill in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said on Saturday.

The operation was carried out by the 208th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), an elite CRPF unit, from its Jeedpalli camp, the official said.

"One of the hideouts was like a bunker of 160 square feet. It had a concrete slab on it. Six solar plates, two Maoist uniforms, two ceiling fans and other materials were recovered from there," he said.

Earlier, security forces uncovered a Naxalite dump containing arms manufacturing equipment, tools, explosive material etc in the forests of Komatpalli and Tumrel in the area, a release said.

Continuous patrolling and searches are being carried out by security forces in the area, it added.