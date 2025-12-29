Chhattisgarh: 1200 kg ganja worth Rs 6 crore seized in Balrampur, three held

Balrampur, Dec 29 (PTI) Police seized around 1200 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 6 crore from a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district and arrested three persons, a senior official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the truck was intercepted in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday near Dhanwar on the border with Uttar Pradesh, Balrampur Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Banker said.

"The contraband, concealed inside coconut husk, was being transported to Rajasthan from neighbouring Odisha. During checking, 40 sacks of ganja weighing 1,198.460 kg were seized. It has an estimated worth of Rs 6 crore," the SP said.

He identified the arrested persons as Amrish Kumar (23), Ambrish Kumar Patel (33) and Manish Kumar (20), all residents of different districts in Uttar Pradesh. PTI COR TKP BNM