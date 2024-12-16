Chhattisgarh: 13 Naxalites arrested in Sukma district

Sukma, Dec 16 (PTI) Thirteen Naxalites were arrested and explosives were seized in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police official said on Monday.

Six of them were held by the CRPF and local police from Murkam village in Chintalnar on Friday, the official said.

"Of the six, Madvi Bhima is RPC Panch Committee president of the outlawed Maoist movement. Ultra Madkam Baji Rao is a Local Organization Squad member under the Maoists' Jagargunda area committee. He was carrying a reward of Rs1 lakh on his head," he said.

"We seized 22 gelatin rods, 20 empty detonators, 20 wooden spike holes, 12 spike holes, 10 detonators, 4 pencil shells, a tiffin and pipe bomb from them. Seven others were held on Friday from a forest near Timmapuram village," he added. PTI COR BNM