Chhattisgarh: 13-year-old girl gang-raped in Jashpur; 2 arrested, 4 minors detained

Jashpur, Jun 6 (PTI) Six persons, including four minors, have been held for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Jashpur in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on June 4 under Sanna police station limits when the teen girl was returning home in the night after attending a wedding, Superintendent of Police Shashimohan Singh said.

"The victim's father lodged a complaint on Wednesday after which an FIR was registered. As per the complaint, the girl was stopped by accused Manoj Kumar (24) and two minor boys. She tried to escape but they dragged her into a forested patch and raped her. Three others, including accused Praveen Painkre (21) and two minors, arrived there and raped her," the SP said.

She reached home in the early hours of Wednesday and narrated the ordeal to her parents, who approached police, he said.

"Three special teams were set up and all the accused were rounded up by Thursday morning. Kumar and Painkra were arrested and the four minors, in the 16-17 age group, have been detained. Further probe into the crime is underway," the SP said. PTI COR TKP BNM