Chhattisgarh: 15 Naxalites surrender in Dantewada

Dantewada, Mar 29 (PTI) Fifteen Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Saturday, a police official said.

Of these, Sikka alias Bheema Mandavi was the 'Jantana Sarkar' head under Potali RPC of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), he said.

"The other 14 are lower rung ultras. They laid down arms citing disappointment with the hollow and inhuman Maoist ideology," the official said.

As per police, 927 Naxalites, including 221 carrying cash rewards on their heads, have joined the mainstream in Dantewada district since the 'Lon Varratu' (return to your home/village) campaign was launched in June 2020. PTI COR BNM