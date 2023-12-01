Chhattisgarh: 17 four-horned antelopes dead in Nandanvan Zoo over the last few days

Raipur, Dec 1 (PTI) At least 17 four-horned antelopes, also called 'chousingha', have died in Nandanvan Jungle Safari and Zoo in Raipur in Chhattisgarh over the last few days, a forest official said on Friday.

On November 29, the zoo management reported that 17 out of 24 chousingha died in their enclosure in the last few days due to unknown reasons, Chhattisgarh Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) M Mercy Bella told PTI.

"The viscera samples of the deceased animals have been sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh to ascertain the cause of deaths. The state level health committee which periodically monitors the condition of wildlife in zoos has also been asked to examine the cause," she said.

The Central Zoo Authority has been informed about the deaths, while the rest of the chousingha at Nandanvan Jungle Safari and Zoo have been kept under observation, Bella said. PTI TKP BNM BNM