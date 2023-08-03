Chhattisgarh: 2 persons killed in elephant attacks in Jashpur

Jashpur, Aug 3 (PTI) A man and a woman have been killed in separate incidents of attack by wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, forest officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

In the first incident, a herd of elephants attacked local resident Jagmohan (53) in Jurgum village under Bagicha forest range on Wednesday night when he was treating his ailing bull at home, an official from Jashpur forest division said.

The bull also died in the incident, he said.

Besides, a woman, identified as Smriti Bai (50), was attacked by another herd of elephants in Devri village under Kansabel forest range late Wednesday night, leading to her death, the official said.

Advertisment

After being alerted, forest officials rushed to the spots and sent the bodies for post-mortem, he said.

Residents of the areas have been alerted and advised not to venture inside the forest, he said.

The kin of each of the deceased were given an immediate aid of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh each will be given after the completion of formalities, he said.

Advertisment

Since the last one month, six different herds of elephants have been seen near villages in Pathalgaon, Kansabel and Bagicha forest ranges of the district and locals have been alerted about their movement, he said.

Forest personnel have been tracking the movement of the jumbos, he said.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part Chhattisgarh have been a major cause of concern for the last one decade. Surguja, Jashpur, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur and Balrampur districts mainly have been facing the menace.

According to forest department officials, more than 230 people were killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years. PTI COR TKP GK