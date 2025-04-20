Chhattisgarh: 20 IPS officers transferred

Raipur, Apr 20 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government transferred 20 IPS officers, including superintendents of police of nine districts, on Sunday.

The SPs of Balod, Balodabazar-Bhatapara, Durg, Dhamtari, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM), Janjgir-Champa, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (KCG), Sarangarh-Bilaigarh and Surguja districts have been transferred, as per an order issued by the state home department.

Pawan Deo, an IPS officer of the 1992 batch, has been made the Chairman and Managing Director of the Chhattisgarh Police Housing Corporation.

Surguja Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ankit Garg (2004 batch IPS) has been appointed as the IGP, State Intelligence Branch, Police Headquarters (PHq), Nava Raipur.

Rajnandgaon Range IGP Deepak Kumar Jha (2007 batch IPS) will be the new Surguja Range IGP.

Ajatshatru Bahadur Singh, a 2011 batch IPS officer, is now Deputy IGP, Intelligence, PHq, Nava Raipur. He was Director of Training Operation, Firefighting Department & Emergency Services, Nava Raipur.

Balodabazar-Bhatapara SP Vijay Agrawal, an IPS officer of the 2012 batch, has been made SP of Durg, replacing Jitendra Shukla (2013 batch IPS), appointed as Commandant, 5th battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) in Jagdalpur. PTI COR NSK