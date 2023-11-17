Slow voting in Chhattisgarh, 37.87% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Raipur: A voter turnout of 37.87 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in 70 assembly constituencies for the second phase of the Chhattisgarh elections underway on Friday under a thick security blanket of police and paramilitary personnel, a poll official said.

Polling in 70 constituencies began at 8 am and will conclude at 5 pm, except in nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh seat in Gariaband district, where voting began at 7 am for security reasons, a poll official said.

The booths in Bindranawagarh where voting is being held from 7 am to 3 pm are Kamarbhaudi, Amamora, Odh, Bade Gobra, Ganwargaon, Gariba, Nagesh, Sahbinkachhar and Kodomali.

Till 1 pm, 37.87 per cent turnout was recorded in 70 constituencies, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel cast his vote in Kuruddih village in his constituency Patan in Durg district.

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and his wife cast their votes in Civil Lines Raipur.

Talking to reporters before casting his vote, Baghel said his party will win 75-plus seats (in the 90-member assembly) and there is a one-sided contest in Patan Segment.

In Baghel's turf Patan, the BJP has fielded his distant nephew and party MP Vijay Baghel. The candidature of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) state president Amit Jogi, son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, in Patan has added a new dimension to the contest.

When asked about the possible triangular contest in Patan, Baghel denied and said it is people and farmers who are contesting elections (on his behalf) not him and the fight is one-sided.

Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo (Ambikapur) and state ministers - Ravindra Choubey (Saja seat), Anila Bhedia (Dondilohara), Amarjeet Bhagat (Sitapur) and Jaisingh Agrawal (Korba) and state assembly speaker Charandas Mahant (Sakti), who are Congress candidates from their respective segments, were among the voters who cast their vote.

State BJP chief and MP Arun Sao, who is the party candidate from Lormi seat, cast his vote in Bilaspur segment. BJP MP and Union minister Renuka Singh, who is a party candidate from Bharatpur-Sonhat seat (spread over Korea and Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Baikunthpur (MCB) districts) exercised her franchise in Premnagar segment in Surajpur district.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Reena Baba Saheb Kangale cast her vote at a polling booth in Dharampura in the capital.

Meanwhile, residents of Thenthaguddi village in Raigarh district have not turned up to the polling booth and decided to boycott voting alleging that roads have not been constructed in their village.

Talking to reporters, local resident Sonu Pradhan said, "There are more than 330 voters in the village and everyone has decided not to exercise their franchise. We have already said that till the time our demand for the construction of roads in the village is fulfilled, we will not take part in the electoral process." Similarly, residents of Manikpur Dhenka village panchayat in Masturi segment in Bilaspur district have also refused to vote over similar issues of lack of development, including road construction, in the area.

Bilaspur Collector Awanish Sharan said that on being informed about the issue, local Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has gone to the village to hold discussion with villagers and further details in this regard are awaited.

The second phase of polls will decide the electoral fate of political heavyweights like CM Baghel, his deputy Singh Deo, eight state ministers and four members of Parliament.