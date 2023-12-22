Chhattisgarh: 3 dead, 16 injured as bus hits overturned truck in Balod

Balod, Dec 22 (PTI) Three persons were killed and 16 others suffered injuries after a passenger bus collided with a truck that had overturned along the road in Balod distrct in Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

The private bus hit the rear end of the truck at Markatola Ghat on national highway number 30 under Purur police station limits, a senior official said.

"The bus was heading from Dhamtari to Kanker. The driver lost control and hit the truck that had overturned by the road on Thursday night. Three men, identified as Sanjay Rakhate and Lalit Sahu, both from Dhamtari, and Mehandi Khan of Abhanpur, died. Sixteen persons are injured," he said.

Twelve of the injured have been admitted in a hospital in Charama in Kanker, while four have been shifted to Dhamtari for advanced treatment, the official informed.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections has been registered and efforts are on to nab the driver of the bus who fled from the spot.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and directed officials to extend all help to the injured. PTI COR BNM BNM