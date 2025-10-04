Chhattisgarh: 3 friends swept away in Hasdeo river; two rescued

Janjgir (Chhattisgarh), Oct 4 (PTI) Three persons went missing and two others were rescued after being swept away in the Hasdeo river in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred near Devri village under Pantora police outpost area when five friends from Bilaspur and Janjgir had gone for a picnic, an official said.

While bathing in the river, they ventured deep into waters and began to drown due to the strong flow, he said.

Hearing their cries for help, villagers managed to save Laxmi Shankar, resident of Akaltara, and Monika Sinha from Bilaspur.

Ankur Kushwaha, Swarn Rekha and Ashish Bhoi, all aged between 20 and 25, are still missing, the official said.

Police and district administration officials launched a search operation, also involving Home Guard personnel, but it was halted after sunset due to darkness. It will be resumed on Sunday morning, the official added.