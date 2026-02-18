Chhattisgarh: 35 students of school found with wrist injuries, probe underway

Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh), Feb 18 (PTI) As many as 35 students of a government secondary school in a village in Dhamtari district were found with cut marks on their wrists, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the preliminary investigation suggests that the injuries were self-inflicted.

Kurud Tehsildar Suraj Banchhor said parents noticed the marks on February 13 and alerted school authorities, who then informed the district administration.

A team comprising revenue and education officials, along with doctors, visited the school in Dahadaha village to assess the situation, he said.

He said the preliminary findings suggest the students may have injured themselves after observing each other about a month ago.

"The wounds have healed, and only scars remain. All students are currently in stable condition," he added.

Kurud Block Education Officer Chandra Kumar Sahu said that medical examination and counselling sessions were conducted on February 16 for students, parents, and teachers.

Officials have asked teachers and parents to closely monitor students while the investigation continues to determine the exact cause behind the incident.