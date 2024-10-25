Chhattisgarh: 6 Naxalites with total reward of Rs 24 lakh on their heads surrender in Sukma

Sukma, Oct 25 (PTI) Six Naxalites carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 24 lakh surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, a police official said.

He identified the surrendered ultras as Kamlu Hemla alias Pawan and his wife Bandi Dudhi alias Kamla as well as Bandi Sodhi alias Bandu, Madvi/Nagul Sushila, Kunjam Roshan alias Mahadev and Kotesh Sodhi alias Dashru.

"Kamlu, his wife Bandi, Bandu and Sushila carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads. Mahadev and Dashru carried bounties of Rs 2 lakh each," he said.

"Kamlu was south sub zonal bureau press team commander and area committee member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). His wife Bandi was Silger local organisation squad (LOS) commander. Sushila was Kistaram LOS deputy commander and Bandu was member of south sub zonal bureau coordination dalam," he said.

Mahadev was member of the proscribed movement's platoon number 4 and Dashru was Pamed area committee member, the official added.

They were provided financial aid and will be rehabilitated as per the government's policy, the official said. PTI COR BNM