Chhattisgarh: 72-year-old man, sister found dead with head injuries in Raigarh; murder probe begins

Raigarh, Jan 13 (PTI) A 72-year-old man and his sister were found murdered in their house in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place in the City Kotwali police station limits, he added.

"The heads of Sitaram Jaiswal and his sister Annapurna were smashed with a hard object. The two lived alone in the house. The crime came to light after a relative reached there and found the house locked from inside. When repeated knocks on the door did not yield a response, the relative alerted neighbours, who broke open the door," the official said.

"While Sitaram's body was lying inside a room, his sister was found dead in the courtyard of the house. The bodies have been sent for post mortem. There is no evidence of loot from the house. Sitaram used to work as an electrician previously," he added.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR TKP BNM