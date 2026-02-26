Chhattisgarh: 989 firearms recovered from Naxalites in six years, Dy CM tells assembly

Raipur, Feb 26 (PTI) Almost a thousand firearms, including AK-47, INSAS and SLR rifles, were recovered in Chhattisgarh in the last six years following encounters with Naxalites as well as from surrendered and arrested ultras, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said in the state assembly on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question from Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant, Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, also said 48 weapons were looted by Naxalites from police and security forces between January 1, 2019 and January 31 this year, including two SLR LMGs, 29 AK-47 rifles, two SLR rifles, seven INSAS rifles and three 9mm pistols.

Mahant, in his written query, had sought details of weapons looted by Naxalites from security forces from 2019-20 till January 31 this year.

The senior Congress MLA also wanted to know how many Naxalites surrendered, were arrested, or killed in police encounters since 2020, and what number and types of weapons were recovered or seized from them.

In his reply, Sharma said from January 1, 2020 to January 31, 2026, a total of 4,340 Naxalites surrendered, 3,644 were arrested, and 666 were killed in separate encounters.

"Following these encounters, 671 firearms were recovered. During the same period, 80 weapons were seized from arrested Naxalites, while 238 firearms were recovered from those who surrendered. Among the total recovered weapons were 70 AK-47 rifles, 82 Self Loading Rifles (SLRs) and 75 INSAS rifles," Sharma said. PTI TKP BNM