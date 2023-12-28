Chhattisgarh: Absconding history-sheeter held in online betting case, NSA invoked

Durg, Dec 28 (PTI) A man who was on the run in connection with an illegal online betting app was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Durg district and police invoked the stringent National Security Act against him, an official said on Thursday.

Deepak Kumar Singh alias Deepak Nepali was held on a tip off from his home in Vaishali Nagar area on Tuesday night, the official added.

He is a history-sheeter with 17 cases against his name, including those related to murder, kidnapping, assault, cheating and gambling, the official said.

"He was absconding for a long time. The NSA has been invoked against him. It is being probed if he has any connection to the Mahadev betting app case," the official informed.

The Mahadev online betting app, which is at the centre of an alleged scam running into several hundred crore, is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies.

It was raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party during the recent Assembly polls. The BJP managed to unseat the Congress government in the state in the polls, results of which were declared on December 3. PTI COR BNM BNM