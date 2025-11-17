Chhattisgarh advocate general Prafull N Bharat resigns

Bilaspur, Nov 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Advocate General Prafull N Bharat resigned from his post on Monday, officials said.

He has submitted his resignation to Governor Ramen Deka, officials said.

Bharat confirmed to PTI that he has submitted his resignation but didn't disclose the reason for his decision.

In his resignation letter, Bharat expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, his cabinet colleagues, and senior bureaucrats for their support, noting their cooperation in "performing the difficult task of defending the interests of a welfare State before the High Court and the Supreme Court." Bharat was appointed Advocate General in January last year. He had earlier served as the state's Additional Advocate General during the Raman Singh-led BJP government from 2014 to 2018, officials added.