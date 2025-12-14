Chhattisgarh 'Anjor Vision 2047' a roadmap for developed state: CM Sai

Raipur, Dec 14 (PTI) 'Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision 2047' document is a comprehensive roadmap to transform the state into a developed one by 2047, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Sunday.

During a discussion on the first day of the winter session of the legislative assembly, Sai said the document will determine the direction of development in the coming decades.

The discussion was held in the absence of the main opposition Congress MLAs, who boycotted the proceedings.

Interestingly, senior BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar tried to corner his own government, alleging shortcomings in various sectors and demanding rectification.

The chief minister urged all MLAs to become active stakeholders in building a developed Chhattisgarh, reflecting on the state's past, present achievements, and future goals.

"The December 14 holds special significance as the first sitting of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly was held on this day in 2000 at Jashpur Hall of Rajkumar College," he said.

Sai said India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"In line with PM Modi's goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, Chhattisgarh has also set a similar target. The vision document lays out time-bound goals, with near-term targets up to 2030, mid-term goals up to 2035 and long-term objectives till 2047," he said.

The "Anjor Vision 2047" is an example of people's participatory governance, as inputs were sought from farmers, youth, women, entrepreneurs, traders and other sections of society for drafting this document, Sai said.

He said 13 priority sectors, including education, health, agriculture and infrastructure, have been identified, and 10 missions will be constituted to drive development in these areas.

Highlighting the welfare initiatives undertaken by his government in the last two years, the CM said several schemes have been implemented for the poor, farmers, women and marginalised sections.

"Naxalism is breathing its last due to the vision of PM Modi, resolve of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the courage of security forces," he said, adding that the state is moving rapidly towards eliminating the menace by March 2026.

He said initiatives like eco-tourism, the Bastar Pandum festival, and Bastar Olympics are giving the Bastar region a new identity.

A new industrial policy was implemented (last year), attracting investment proposals worth Rs 8 lakh crore so far. Over 10,000 sons and daughters have been provided government jobs in two years, while investments of Rs 3.5 lakh crore have been made in the energy sector," Sai added.

Earlier, initiating the discussion, Finance Minister OP Choudhary said the vision document reflects a resolve to steer the state towards prosperity, self-reliance, and inclusive development.

Choudhary said the vision document has been drafted by aligning it with the centenary of Independence in 2047, while placing Chhattisgarh's social, economic, cultural and environmental characteristics at its core.

Chandrakar, meanwhile, said the vision document lacks mention of women empowerment, law and order, poverty elimination, social welfare, and other issues. He, however, praised the plan.

He said claims like 44 per cent of Chhattisgarh is under forest cover are misleading and alleged that the land leased for mining and other non-forest uses is shown as forest land on paper.

Chandrakar also highlighted a backlog of around 53,000 revenue cases, including some pending for over two decades.

He alleged that urban schemes such as 24X7 water supply and AMRUT have failed.

Raising public health concerns, he claimed Chhattisgarh continues to record high incidence of tuberculosis and Filariasis, and questioned the absence of a dedicated, mission-mode programme to eliminate these diseases.

He also called for a stronger "Made in Chhattisgarh" push, warning that Vision 2047 would remain aspirational unless skill development and industrial policies translate into jobs for local youth.

Chandrakar also suggested that the government focus on addressing the decrease in area under irrigation and cultivation, and promote agriculture, allied sectors, tourism and culture in the state.

Later, addressing reporters, Deputy CM Arun Sao said the discussion in the assembly reflects the government's commitment to the future of Chhattisgarh.

He said the absence of the opposition Congress shows its lack of concern for the state's development.

"History shows Congress governments did nothing significant for Chhattisgarh, including during the demand for a separate state. They never saw Chhattisgarh's poverty, hunger and disease. It was former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji who recognised these realities and created the separate state of Chhattisgarh," he said.

Sao said Chhattisgarh is now progressing at a fast pace.