Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable found dead at home along with woman

Janjgir, Jan 9 (PTI) A 38-year-old constable with the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) and a woman were found dead on Tuesday at his government quarters in the state's Janjgir-Champa district, police said.

Advertisment

Ramsagar Sidar was found hanging from the ceiling while Yashoda Yadav (27) was found dead on a bed at Sidar's house on the premises of the CAF's 11th battalion headquarters at Putpura village under Janjgir City Kotwali police station limits, a senior police official said.

Sidar, attached to the 11th battalion headquarters, had not joined duty after returning from leave recently, while the woman was living with him for the last about one month, he said.

Neighbours alerted police about foul smell emanating from the house following which a police team reached the spot and found the bodies, he said.

It appeared to be a case of suicide but no suicide notes were found from the spot, the official added.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR TKP KRK