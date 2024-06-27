Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan shoots self, critically injured

Bijapur, Jun 27 (PTI) A personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was critically wounded after he shot himself with his service rifle in an apparent suicide bid on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the wee hours when constable, Manoj Dinkar, was inside his barrack in the camp of CAF in Rampuram village under Bhopalpatnam police station area, an official here said.

As per the preliminary information, Dinkar, belonging to the 15th battalion of the CAF, turned the weapon on himself and shot himself, leaving him seriously injured, he said.

He was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was shifted to Jagdalpur (Bastar district) for further treatment, he said.

No suicide note found at the spot and investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step, he added. PTI COR TKP NP