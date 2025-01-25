Chhattisgarh artist chosen for Padma Shri; CM Sai says he preserves Bastar's cultural heritage

Raipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday congratulated Pandi Ram Mandavi, a tribal artist from the state’s Narayanpur district, for being selected for the Padma Shri award.

The prestigious award will be given to Madavi for his remarkable contribution in the field of traditional musical instrument making and wood craftsmanship, an official statement said.

Mandavi, 68, belongs to the Gond Muria tribe, it said. His native place Narayanpur is a part of the tribal-dominated Bastar region.

He is well known for making bamboo wind whistles called ‘Sulur’ or ‘Bastar flute’. Mandavi has taken his art to the global level through embossed paintings, sculptures and other artefacts on wooden panels, it said.

The tribal artist has not only preserved the cultural heritage of Bastar for the last five decades but has also given it a new identity, said CM Sai.

Mandavi learned the art from his forefathers at the age of 12 and with his dedication and skill, he took the art and culture of Chhattisgarh to new heights. As a cultural ambassador, he has exhibited his art in more than 8 countries, the release said.

Through workshops, he has trained more than a thousand artisans passing down his expertise to future generations, it added.

Former Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, former chief of Suzuki Motor late Osamu Suzuki, Ram temple architect Chandrakant Sompura, folk singer late Sharda Sinha and hockey player P R Sreejesh are among 139 Padma awardees announced on the eve of the 76th Republic Day on Saturday.

The highest civilian honours of the country announced by the government include seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri decorations. PTI TKP NR